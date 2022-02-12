STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly Speaker ‘shocked’ over Union Minister’s statement on legislative council

The other members of the committee were Pramila Mallik, Bhujbal Majhi, Manohar Randhari and Nitesh Gangdeb.

Published: 12th February 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The issue of establishment of legislative council in Odisha has snowballed into a Centre-State row with Assembly Speaker taking exception to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s statement that no such resolution has been received by the Central government. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the Speaker said it is shocking to know the Centre’s contention in the Rajya Sabha that it has not received any resolution passed by Odisha Assembly on setting up the legislative council. 

Patro said the Assembly had passed a resolution on establishment of the legislative council in the State on September 18, 2018. All the 104 MLAs present in the House at that time had voted in favour of the resolution, he said and added that copies of the resolution were sent to secretary generals of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, secretaries of Union Law and Justice, Parliament Affairs and other relevant departments.
The Speaker said that a committee headed by BJD MLA Nrusingha Charan Sahu was constituted in 2015 to study the functioning of legislative councils in states having the upper house. The other members of the committee were Pramila Mallik, Bhujbal Majhi, Manohar Randhari and Nitesh Gangdeb.

The committee members visited Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar and Telangana and submitted a detailed report to the State government which sent a draft resolution to the Assembly on August 29, 2018, he said. On Thursday, the Union Minister had informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question from BJD member Prasanna Acharya that as per record no resolution has been received to create a legislative council in Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijuju Odisha Assembly Speaker Odisha Assembly
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp