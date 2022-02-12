Odisha forest officials recover carcass of tusker killed in infighting

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Forest officials on Saturday recovered the carcass of a sub-adult tusker near Bagpur village under the Narla range in the Kalahandi north division.

The tusker is suspected to have been killed in infighting.

Kalahandi North DFO L Gajanan Dayanand said that an elephant herd fought among themselves Friday night and the tusker might have died in the infighting. Villagers also said that there was infighting among the elephants of a herd Friday night. "Multiple injuries have been found on its body," the DFO said.

He, however, said that they are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Forest officials are also trying to find out if any other elephant from the herd is injured.

They also said that they are in a panic as the movement of elephants and other wild animals to human settlements from nearby forest areas has remained frequent in recent times.

Earlier, a female elephant had also died near Jampada village after coming in contact with an overhead live wire on February 10.