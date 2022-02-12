STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha lags behind in 2nd dose Covid vaccination

The State has, however, inoculated more teenagers as compared to national average.

Published: 12th February 2022 08:00 AM

COVID Vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre has been stressing on vaccinating all eligible people to thwart the threat of the next Covid wave, Odisha has been lagging behind in coverage as compared to several other states including its neighbours. With the rate of infection dropping considerably across the State, the health officials are finding it difficult to mobilise people to vaccination centres.    

As per the latest data, the State has achieved 95 per cent (pc) of the first dose target, and 78 pc of the age-appropriate people have been fully vaccinated. The target was to achieve 100 pc first dose vaccination by the end of January. While the national average of the first dose vaccination stands at 96 pc, neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh have achieved close to 100 pc. In the second dose, the states have also achieved 90 pc or more.            

Odisha has been outperformed by several states as the second dose coverage in some of its tribal-dominated districts and two coastal districts has been low. The achievement in 12 districts was below the State average of 78 pc.With the second dose coverage of only 66 pc, Deogarh is at the bottom, followed by 68 pc in Balangir, 69 pc in Gajapati, 71 pc each in Nuapada and Nabarangpur, 75 pc in Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara, 74 pc each in Boudh and Bargarh and 77 pc each in Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Kalahandi.     

Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said the per day inoculation has also come down from a range of three lakh doses to less than two lakh as the beneficiaries are not turning up at the vax centres despite rigorous campaigns. “We are now focusing on second dose after the first dose target as per head count has been achieved. As many as 24 lakh people aged above 18 years are yet to take second dose. We have launched a campaign - vaccination on demand. A helpline number has been released and districts have been asked to inoculate people in groups on demand,” he added. 

The State has, however, inoculated more teenagers as compared to national average. So far, 71 pc beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group have got first dose and 31 pc both the doses. Overall the first dose has been given to 3.24 crore and second dose to 2.54 crore beneficiaries.  The precautionary dose has been given to 6,82,485 persons. 

