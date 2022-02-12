Odisha police to deploy drones in Maoist-affected areas for poll vigil  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha police will deploy drones to keep a vigil on the panchayat elections in Maoist-affected areas and difficult terrains where forces cannot be mobilised. The five-phase rural polls will begin on February 16 and continue till February 24. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Maoist-hit areas have also planned to use drones during the polls.

As polling booths will be set up in the most interior pockets of Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Koraput, Balangir and Kandhamal, one drone each will be provided to these districts by Odisha police to maintain an eye on the law and order situation during the elections. Apart from drones, at least two helicopters will be utilised by police administration, if need arises. “The requisition for two helicopters has been sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. In case of any requirement, helicopters from Jagdalpur, Raipur or Ranchi will be sent to Odisha,” said a senior police officer.

DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal, Special DG State Armed Police MK Chhabra, senior officers of Odisha police and BSF on Friday visited the Maoist-infested districts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Kandhamal to review preparedness and security arrangements. They held meetings with local police officials and security forces on provisioning tight security during the upcoming polls. The focus was on ensuring fair and peaceful elections, which are being held under the shadow of increasing Maoist violence.

In his first visit to Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri after assuming charge, DGP Bansal hailed the efforts of security forces in keeping Naxal violence at bay in the area. “I am delighted to see the National Flag here. The surrender and rehabilitation policy of the government is very strong, so I urge the ultras to join the mainstream and take advantage of the schemes as our aims are the same - development of the region and people,” he said. On being drawn attention to the fact Jantri still remains a Maoist stronghold, he said efforts are on to ensure all-round development of the panchayat. “The results will start showing in the next six months,” he said.

At Kandhamal that witnessed a spate of Maoist violence in the recent days, the DGP urged upon the Naxals to join the mainstream. In Koraput district, he discussed election preparations at the disputed Kotia villages and directed the police to also remain alert in neighbouring Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts.

Security cover

As many as 225 platoons of police will be deployed for the panchayat polls in the State. Voting will be held at 91,913 booths. “Adequate security arrangements have been made for the elections. State Armed Police and Special Security Battalion personnel will also be engaged for election duties. A separate security arrangement having at least 40 platoons of police force has been made for President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit on February 19 and 20,” said ADG Law and Order Radha Kishan Sharma.