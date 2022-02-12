STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Mahanga, Nischintakoili IICs accused of favouring BJD

The IICs had allegedly registered false cases against two local reporters after they turned deaf ear to their repeated demands of working for Law Minister Pratap Jena.

Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena

Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena (Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha police have initiated a probe on the allegation against IICs of Mahanga and Nischintakoili police stations Nihar Ranjan Mohanty and Chinmayee Sahoo respectively for showing favouritism to the ruling BJD and compelling local mediapersons to work for Law Minister Pratap Jena. AIG of Police(personnel) Rabi Behera on Thursday asked the Cuttack (rural) SP Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth to inquire into the allegation, take action as deemed proper and furnish an action taken report.

The move comes in response to the instruction of the State Election Commission (SEC) which had forwarded the allegation petition filed by local print and electronic media association to DIG (central) and asked him to inquire and take necessary action for smooth conduct of panchayat elections,  on February 8.
A delegation of the association had met the SEC alleging that the IICs have vindictively registered false cases against two local reporters after they turned deaf ear to their repeated demands of working for Jena.

