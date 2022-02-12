STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sundargarh ADM’s bank deposits stand at Rs 2.42 crore: Vigilance

This apart, Rs 3 lakh cash and gold weighing around 350 grams were also found during the search.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Vigilance sleuths stumbled upon bank deposits and investments worth Rs 2.42 crore in the accounts of Sundargarh Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Biswajit Mohapatra while carrying out searches in his properties on Friday morning. 

This apart, Rs 3 lakh cash and gold weighing around 350 grams were also found during the search. The anti-corruption agency said Mohapatra owns a double-storey building at Bhubaneswar estimated at about Rs 89 lakh. Valuation of a flat and 10 large plots at Bhubaneswar and in Jagatsinghpur district are underway and may run into several crores of rupees, the bureau officials said in an official statement.  

During the operation, the Vigilance also found out that Mohapatra had recently started cement trading business in the name of his wife and valuation of cement bags stacked at go-downs of Bhubaneswar was underway by its Finance Wing. 

Earlier in the day, Vigilance officials raided Mohapatra’s houses at Bhubaneswar and his native place, relatives’ houses in Jagatsinghpur district, at OCL campus of Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district, official residence and office at Sundargarh town. 

Official sources said, seven teams comprising eight DSPs, two inspectors, five ASIs and other staff conducted the searches basing on warrants issued by the court of Special Judge (Vigilance) Bhubaneswar, after allegations of disproportionate assets amassed by the ADM emerged. Prior to his posting as Sundargarh ADM during 2018, Mohapatra was posted at Rourkela as Panposh Sub-Collector.

