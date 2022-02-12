West is the test for BJD as BJP looks to consolidate in Odisha

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD and opposition BJP are locked in a fierce fight to establish their dominance in the eight western Odisha districts with just five days left for the five phase panchayat polls to roll out. The BJD has its task cut out - it would like a huge improvement in its performance in these districts to make up for the drubbing received by the party at the hands of BJP in the 2017 panchayat polls.

For the BJP, it is pressure to establish its dominance and improve party’s 2017 performance. As the urban body polls will follow only a month after panchayat elections, both the parties are leaving nothing to chance in the region. In the 2017 panchayat polls, out of the 111 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats in the eight districts of Balangir, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Subarnapur, the BJD had won in 37 zones compared to 111 by the BJP while the Congress bagged just 16 seats.

The BJD’s performance in 2019 Assembly elections was significant as it won 17 seats out of the total 24 compared to four and three by BJP and Congress respectively but the BJP won from all the four Lok Sabha seats, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir and Kalahandi in the Lok Sabha polls.

The two different mandates from voters in different polls make the rural elections interesting. Will BJD’s Assembly performance have any bearing on panchayat polls? As the situation remains challenging, the ruling party has entrusted two heavyweights - Naba Kishore Das and Sushant Singh - to two most difficult districts Kalahandi and Balangir where the BJP had swept the last panchayat and Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had won 33 ZP zones compared to two by the BJD in Kalahandi. Similarly, the BJP had bagged 23 zones compared to only 8 by the BJD in Balangir. The saffron party has entrusted MP Basant Das for Kalahandi district to defend the party’s turf. With the BJP trying to corner the BJD by raising the Mamita Meher murder case, the ruling outfit is faced with a challenging task.

Those in charge of BJD poll management told The New Indian Express that the ruling party is trying to transfer the Congress votes to counter the BJP in the region. The situation has become more marked in Jharsuguda district which has nine ZP zones. The Congress had won eight ZP zones in the district in 2017 and 2012 polls while the BJD won only one and nil seats respectively.

But after Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who represents Jharsuguda in the Assembly, defected from Congress to BJD, voters are undecided. The death of Jharsuguda district BJD president Kishore Mohanty has made the situation all the more difficult for the party. Subash Singh, BJD observer for the district, said the party is confident of winning from all the nine seats. But such a situation may materialise if Congress voters cross over to BJD en masse which is quite unlikely.

The Congress which still has some base in the district has put former Speaker and senior leader Kishore Chandra Patel in charge. Besides, ministers and OPCC president of Chhattisgarh where the party is in power are campaigning in Western Odisha for the party. However, BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra said that the party will improve upon its performance and win more seats from these districts this time.