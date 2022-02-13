STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 killed, 4 injured in road mishap in Odisha's Kandhamal

The mishap took place when an ill-fated Omini van in which they were traveling hit a stationary truck while negotiating a curve.

Published: 13th February 2022

The accident took place due to sleep inertia, said a police official. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At least four persons were killed and as many sustained severe injuries in a road accident near Lahabadi village under Phulabani Sadar police limits in Kandhamal district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Sources said eight persons of Badisuga and Sankarakhol had come to Talapada village to attend a wedding on Saturday night. The van dashed with the truck parked on the roadside while they were returning.

Informed local police reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to the district headquarters hospital at Phulabani.

While doctors declared four of them brought dead, referred the critically injured four to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur.

The deceased have been identified as Rojalin Digal, Bhagia Digal, Purna Chandra Mishra, and driver of the van Diptiranjan Pradhan. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Police have seized both the vehicles and further investigation is on. The accident took place due to sleep inertia, said a police official.

