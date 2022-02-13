STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ballot papers of two colours for urban body elections in Odisha

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday announced that ballot papers of two different colours will be used in urban local body (ULB) polls across Odisha. 

Published: 13th February 2022

By Express News Service

State Election Commissioner AP Padhi told mediapersons that printed ballot papers will be pasted on the ballot unit of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and used for Election Duty Certificate (EDC) and tendered vote. He said while the colour of ballot papers for the corporator/councillor post will be pink, those for mayor/chairperson post will be yellow.

Two EVMs will be used in each booth for elections to councillor/chairperson in case of municipalities/NACs and corporator/mayor in case of municipal corporations. 

Meanwhile, the SEC discussed preparations for the first phase of panchayat elections with the collectors virtually on Saturday. The SEC also discussed preparation of electoral rolls for the ULB elections.

Padhi said as per the new circular issued for the panchayat elections, no outsider or political leader will be allowed to be present in poll-bound areas 36 hours before the elections. All outsiders will have to vacate poll-bound areas by February 14 evening. 

The first phase of polling will be held on February 16 for 200 ZP, 1,669 sarpanch, 1,669 samiti member and 22,379 ward member posts in 71 blocks of 30 districts. Total 67.51 lakh people will exercise their franchise.

The SEC said additional police personnel will be deployed in sensitive booths identified by the Commission.  

“Videography will be done in sensitive polling booths. Besides, CCTVs will be installed in strong rooms and during counting of votes,” Padhi added. 

