Carcass of tusker killed in infighting in Odisha recovered 

Published: 13th February 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:05 AM

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Forest officials on Saturday recovered the carcass of a sub-adult tusker near Bagpur village under Narla range in Kalahandi north division.

The tusker is suspected to have been killed in infighting. Kalahandi North DFO L Gajanan Dayanand said a herd of elephants fought with each other on Friday night and the tusker might have died in the infighting. “Multiple injuries have been found on its body,” the DFO said.

He, however, said the forest officials are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of its death. Officials are also trying to find out if any other elephant from the herd is injured. Villagers said they are in a state of panic as the movement of elephants and other wild animals to human settlements from nearby forest has become frequent recently.

Earlier, a female elephant had died near Jampada village after coming in contact with an overhead live wire on February 10.

