Odisha High Court steps in as villagers cry foul in land hearing 

ROURKELA: Acquisition of land for expansion of mines of OCL India Ltd in Sundargarh’s Rajgangpur has been mired in controversy after the Orissa High Court directed police to register complaints of villagers against administrative officials who conducted a public hearing in this regard last year.

On January 31, the HC instructed Rajgangpur police to register complaints of four villagers - Cornelius Lakra, Dibya Lakra, Bijay Dungdung and Subash Kujur. Accusing the officials of resorting to fraudulent means to favour the company, they had filed separate criminal miscellaneous petitions in the HC.

Cornelius of Rajgangpur’s Ramabahal village said basing on the draft social impact assessment (SIA) report, the administration had organised a public hearing at Kesramal gram panchayat (GP) on August 25, 2021 which he had not attended. However, he later found out that his name was among those who participated in the hearing.

“From the final study report available at the GP office, I learnt that my name was misused. Besides, my signature was forged to show that I was in favour of land acquisition,” Cornelius alleged. On October 25 last year, Rajgangpur police refused to accept his complaint against Sundargarh Sub-Collector Abhimanyu Behera, Rajgangpur tehsildar Sarat Bag, BDO Piyush Lohar, panchayat extension officer Arbind Pandey and SIA study team leader Prafulla Rout for the forgery, he claimed

“I also sent a petition to the Sundargarh SP through registered post before seeking the HC’s intervention. By committing the forgery, the authorities defamed my name for which case should be registered against them under relevant sections of IPC and ST/SC (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” he added.

The other three petitioners also made similar accusation against the officials. Contacted, Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said she is unaware of the HC order. Once authentic copies are available, appropriate action would be taken, she added.

Sources said the process is underway for acquisition of 717.10 acre land for expansion of Lanjiberna limestone mines of OCL in seven villages of Rajgangpur and Kutra blocks.

On August 23 and 25 last year, the administration had held four public hearings on the road to seek opinions on the SIA draft publication after agitating tribal villagers prevented the officials from reaching the scheduled venues at Kukuda, Alanda, Kesramal and Jhagarpur GP offices.

Some villagers of Kesramal, Lahanda, Kukuda, Raiberna, Alanda, Lanjiberna and Jhagarpur GPs of the two blocks are opposing the mining expansion.

