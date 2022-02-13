STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two held with ganja, Rs 75 lakh cash in Odisha

Two persons were arrested with 20.5 kg ganja, Rs 75.2 lakh cash and gold ornaments in the city on Friday.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two persons were arrested with 20.5 kg ganja, Rs 75.2 lakh cash and gold ornaments in the city on Friday.

On a tip off, a team of Badambadi police and special squad nabbed the accused Narayan Pati from Jhinkiria within Baiyalishi Mouza police limits and his friend Abakash Swain of Kalyani Nagar from a spot near BSNL office at Link Road here. Narayan and Abakash were carrying the contraband and were looking to sell it to a customer, said Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

Narayan was under the scanner of Commissionerate Police as he was involved in the narcotics trade over the last several years. During a search at his house at Jhinkiria, Rs 75.2 lakh in cash and gold ornaments were recovered.

Though Narayan was arrested five to six times in the past, he managed to secure bail in every case as the contraband from him was under the non-commercial category as stated in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. “We will write to the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department to initiate the confiscation procedure of the recovered cash,” Singh added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja Gold ornament Narcotics
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp