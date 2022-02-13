Two held with ganja, Rs 75 lakh cash in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two persons were arrested with 20.5 kg ganja, Rs 75.2 lakh cash and gold ornaments in the city on Friday.

On a tip off, a team of Badambadi police and special squad nabbed the accused Narayan Pati from Jhinkiria within Baiyalishi Mouza police limits and his friend Abakash Swain of Kalyani Nagar from a spot near BSNL office at Link Road here. Narayan and Abakash were carrying the contraband and were looking to sell it to a customer, said Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

Narayan was under the scanner of Commissionerate Police as he was involved in the narcotics trade over the last several years. During a search at his house at Jhinkiria, Rs 75.2 lakh in cash and gold ornaments were recovered.

Though Narayan was arrested five to six times in the past, he managed to secure bail in every case as the contraband from him was under the non-commercial category as stated in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. “We will write to the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department to initiate the confiscation procedure of the recovered cash,” Singh added.