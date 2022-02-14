BJP aims at denting BJD’s coastal stronghold

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As only two days remain for the first phase panchayat elections beginning from February 16, the fight between the two main rivals, BJD and BJP, has intensified in six coastal districts.

The districts of Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Cuttack and Puri are traditionally BJD strongholds where the BJP has failed to make any significant entry despite serious attempts in the 2017 panchayat elections and 2019 assembly elections. The 2022 panchayat polls has thrown a chance for the BJP to make its presence felt in the region in a significant way before the next assembly polls in 2024.

Despite the improved performance of the BJP in the 2017 panchayat elections in which the party secured 297 seats, it had failed to make any dent in the coastal districts in which it had won from only 37 seats. The BJD had on the other hand, made almost a clean sweep in the region by winning 166 zones out of the total 206 zones in the six districts.

The BJP, however, had not drawn a blank in any of the six districts as it scored 10 seats each in Kendrapara and Khurda followed by six zones in the Jajpur district.

In Cuttack and Puri districts, considered to be strongholds of the BJD, the saffron party had won seven and one ZP zones respectively. Out of the 37 assembly seats in the six districts, the BJD had won 34 while the BJP bagged two and Congress only had one seat. The BJP is this time hopeful of winning more zones in the Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections.

BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra who has covered eight to nine districts including some of the coastal districts while campaigning, said that there is immense potential for an increase in party seats. He added that people are not happy with the BJD be it in coastal districts or in western districts.

Mohapatra admitted that the BJP may not win the ZPs in coastal districts, but the number of seats will increase.

BJD leaders are, however, of the opinion that the number of seats of BJP will further decrease in the region. Senior party leaders including Ranendra Pratap Swain have been kept in charge of Puri as in the 2019 assembly elections the BJP had won from two seats out of six in the district. It was the only coastal district in which the BJP has a foot hold now and party leaders are hopeful that the BJP will form Parishad in the district, the first in any coastal district.