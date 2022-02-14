STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Candidates urge to set booths in Dhinkia during administration team visit

The SP and Collector assured that law and order will be taken care of in the village and sought cooperation of villagers for bringing back normalcy. 

Published: 14th February 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Of the 4,868 booths set up for the upcoming panchayat polls in Cuttack, 738 are sensitive. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In an attempt to restore normalcy in trouble-torn Dhinkia prior to the panchayat polls, Collector Parul Patawari and SP Akhileshwar Singh visited the village on Sunday and held discussions with villagers. However, candidates contesting the polls requested the setting up of polling centres in Dhinkia instead of nearby villages.

Expressing apprehension that the distance and fear in the minds of villagers may restrict them from going to other villages to vote, BJD-backed zilla parishad candidate Tamil Pradhan said “The administration’s attempt to ensure smooth conduct of polls is appreciable but they should convince the State Election Commission to set up booths in Dhinkia instead of neighbouring Mahala, Trilochanpur and Govindpur villages.”

Similarly Congress-supported zilla parishad nominee Pinaki Narayan Das also urged to not change the six polling booths in 10-15 wards of Dhinkia to nearby villages and make arrangements for the safety of voters. 

The SP and Collector assured that law and order will be taken care of in the village and sought cooperation of villagers for bringing back normalcy. 

Despite administration claims that normalcy is returning to Dhinkia, candidates of different political parties alleged that people are still in a state of panic with many staying away from home for fear of arrests after face off with police last month. 

“We have been assured that our demands including improved healthcare in the village will be met after the polls end on February 28,” said village leader Nirvay Samantaray.

