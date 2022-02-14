STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops heighten vigil at borders to curb flow of cash, liquor

Recently, police personnel had carried out foot patrolling in the disputed Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block of the district. 

Published: 14th February 2022 09:15 AM

A homeguard with Telangana police acted swiftly and saved the life of a woman who attempted suicide

Image used for representational purposes (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Koraput police has intensified patrolling along the inter-State and district borders to curb the movement of cash and liquor besides preventing entry of outsiders ahead of the three-tier panchayat elections. 

Checking is being carried out in the bordering areas of Koraput and Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Bastar in Chhattisgarh and Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh. “Police check posts have been set up at the inter-State and district borders of Koraput to ensure smooth conduct of the panchayat polls. Mobile parties and striking force personnel are also carrying out round-the-clock patrolling,” said Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli.

Sources said the Vizianagaram administration of Andhra Pradesh is trying its best to dissuade voters of Kotia panchayat from exercising their franchise in the rural polls. Agents of the neighbouring State were recently found asking residents of Salapguda village in Kotia to refrain from voting. They were lured by the AP administration with benefits under various schemes. 

A senior police officer said adequate measures have been taken to ensure free and fair polls in Koraput district including Kotia panchayat. Security was provided to the representatives of political parties who visited Kotia for campaigning.

Many districts have requested the State Election Commission (SEC) for clustering of polling booths citing Maoist menace, bad road connectivity or interference from neighbouring states in bordering villages. However, the Koraput administration has not approached the Commission with any such appeal.

“We had approached the SEC to only shift a polling booth from Arjubalsa in Kotia to Naradabalsa on administrative grounds. We hope the polling will pass off smoothly at all the booths including the ones in Naxal-affected regions of the district,” said a senior official of Koraput.

Comments

