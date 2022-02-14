Days before polls, ZP candidate of Congress jumps ship, joins BJD

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur unit of Congress was left red-faced after one of its Zilla Parishad (ZP) candidates quit the party and joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) just a few days ahead of the three-tier panchayat polls.

Sujata Badi, who filed nomination for the post of ZP member from zone-2 in Maneswar block on Congress ticket, joined the ruling party on Saturday night in presence of BJD’s Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari. Zone-2 will go to the polls on February 18.

Sujata said she quit Congress as party leaders didn’t provide her any support to fight the election. “The party gave only Rs 25,000 for electioneering. How can a candidate contest the election with such a meagre amount? Besides, Congress didn’t provide enough election materials due to which my campaigning was affected. Though my husband made several calls to the party leaders, they didn’t respond,” she alleged.

Sujata’s husband Srikanta was a Congress worker for the last 10 years. Since zone-2 is reserved for women this time, the party gave ticket to his wife. “While there are seven gram panchayats (GPs) under the zone, the Congress gave us only `25,000 and six banners apart from 2,000 pushing cards to be used in the seven GPs. I tried my best to manage the crisis but failed. Hence, my wife and I decided to quit Congress and join BJD instead of facing humiliation in the election,” he said.

District president of Congress Aswini Guru said, “It is unfortunate that Sujata and her husband left Congress not for any ideological difference but for money. They were a liability for the party. Since they have already quit the party, there is no need to give them importance but suspend them.”

Pujari said the couple made the right choice as they knew Congress was not in a position to fight the election. “As BJP has no support base here, they put their faith in our party. Sujata and her husband have the willingness to work for the development of the area and they will be given all the support from BJD.”