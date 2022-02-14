STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four held for murder attempt in Umerkote, main accused missing

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur.

Published: 14th February 2022

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Even after a month of an alleged murder attempt on a wood trader of Parchipara village within Kundei police limits in Nabarangpur, police have failed to nab the main accused who is still at large. 

Sources said, Chandan Pal was brutally attacked by one Bibhas Bachhad and some others with a sharp weapon near his wood depot last month. Later, the miscreants dumped an unconscious Chandan at a nearby road where he was spotted by locals and rescued in a critical condition. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur. 

Based on the victim’s father Chitto Pal’s complaint, Kundei police arrested four persons including Subham Bachhad, Pappu Bachhad, Raju Sarkar and Krishna Sarkar and forwarded them to court on Sunday but the main accused is still absconding. 

“Manhunt to nab the main accused is on and the real reason behind the attack can be known only after his interrogation,” said Kundei IIC Prasanta Kumar Sethi. 

Comments

