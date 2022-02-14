Measures to boost confidence of voters in Maoist-hit pockets

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Ahead of the panchayat polls, Rourkela police has intensified confidence-building measures in Maoist-infested Odisha-Jharkhand bordering pockets to encourage rural voters to exercise their franchise fearlessly.

Though no poll boycott call has yet been given by the Maoists active in the bordering Saranda forest in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police are leaving nothing to chance.

On Saturday and Sunday, Rourkela police carried out flag marches in Koida and Bonai areas while similar activities would be carried out in K Balang on Monday. Areas within Koida, K Balang, Lahunipada, Chandiposh, Tikayatpali, Bonai, Gurundia, Mohulpada, Bisra and Lathikata police limits are infested with Maoists.

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said unlike a few other Odisha districts, Maoists have not called for poll boycott in the region. However, police are vigilant and carrying out area domination exercise to give no room for Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). Over the last few days, police station-level flag march is being carried out to warn disruptive forces and instil confidence among the rural voters. In view of the ensuing polls, police have specifically earmarked sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling booths from political and LWE angles.

The areas under jurisdiction of Rourkela police are largely affected by Maoist activities originating from Saranda forest which shares border with Sundargarh. After lying low for a few years, the Saranda-based Maoists are showing signs of resurgence in adjacent pockets of Jharkhand. In November 2021, Maoists blew up railway tracks in the neighbouring State and in January this year, killed two personal guards of a former MLA.

Rourkela police district accounts for 1,272 of the total 3,623 polling booths. The 1,272 booths include 529 sensitive and 118 hyper-sensitive ones. Similarly, Sundargarh police district has a total of 2,351 polling booths including 1,169 sensitive and 309 hyper-sensitive ones.

Sundargarh police district shares around 125 km of forest border with Simdega of Jharkhand and is affected by the banned criminal outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said adequate security arrangements would be made for sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths during the polls.