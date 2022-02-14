Model code violation charge galore in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the panchayat elections inching closer, allegations of violation of the model code of conduct from different blocks of Cuttack district have started flooding in.

As many as 16 allegations have so far been filed with the district panchayat election officer. The highest number of allegations (six) have been reported from the Cuttack Sadar block followed by four from Athagarh and one each from Niali, Salepur, Narasinghpur, Badamba, Banki, Nischintakoili and Mahanga blocks.

One of the allegations was made against a candidate for gifting a high mast light to a ward. The light which has been kept in the house of a voter would be installed after the elections. Similarly, two petitions have been filed alleging involvement of some government officials in the campaigning.

Allegations have also been made against some candidates for distributing money to voters. A candidate alleged that his opponent has been tarnishing his image with false propaganda.

While some allegations are related to pasting of posters and banners on boundary walls of schools and government offices by a particular political party, the others pertain to holding of election meetings, rallies and campaigning with more participants as specified by the State Election Commission.

“The allegations are being enquired into by the district election officer. Show cause notices will be served to the candidates if they are found violating the election model code of conduct and they will be asked why necessary legal action shall not be initiated against them,” said district gram panchayat officer Baidyanath Munda.

The model code of conduct comes into force immediately after the announcement of the election schedule by the Commission for ensuring free and fair elections. Its main objective is to ensure that ruling parties, at the Centre and in states, do not misuse their position of advantage to gain an unfair edge.