Nominee for panchayat samiti attacked in Odisha's Bonai

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: CPM-backed candidate Pushpita Jena (42) contesting for the Gobindpur Panchayat Samiti (PS) Member post in Bonai block of Sundargarh district was reportedly injured in a

hit-and-run-attack by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants.

The woman is undergoing treatment at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). The police have launched an investigation into the allegation.

Pushpita's husband Chinmay Jena said between 7.30 and 8 pm on Sunday she was walking towards two houses in her neighbourhood at Ghusura village when the two miscreants dashed her with the two-wheeler and fled from the scene taking advantage of the darkness. She was rammed against a wall receiving injuries to her waist and below the ear.

Jena described it as an attack over political rivalry but refrained from accusing any specific political party. Shortly after his wife’s nomination filing, Jena claimed that two unknown youths who met her alone had warned her to pull out of the fray with the threat of dire consequences. Jena said they had ignored the threat as mischief and refrained from complaining to the police.

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said the Bonai SDPO was sent to the spot for verification. The Bonai Additional SP has been entrusted to inquire into the incident.

