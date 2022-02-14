Re 1 per kg rice scheme bone of contention in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As Panchayat elections get closer, the Re 1 per kg rice scheme has turned into a major poll plank for both the BJP and BJD in Kendrapara district.

While the BJD, believed to have a stronghold in the coastal district till now, is highlighting the Re 1 per kg rice scheme as its own, the BJP is trying its best to convince voters that it is the Centre that is facilitating the subsidies.

As per the BJP claims, for the Re 1 per kg rice scheme, the Central government is providing subsidies of Rs 24.64 against Rs 3.16 by the State government per kg of rice.

However as per sources, resentment is brewing among locals against the BJD due to alleged corruption in development works by party leaders, sarpanchs, ZP members and even government officials.

“The ruling party may have carved a formidable electoral base in rural pockets of the district through road construction, drinking water and electricity supply but rampant irregularities in Biju Pucca Ghar scheme could turn out to be an impediment for the BJD,” said Abhiram Das of Patkura.

The BJP too is cashing in on the situation. “On the ground, it seems unlikely that the BJD will retain all 22 ZP seats as allegation of corruption by the party is ruling the roost here,” said Baidyanath Chaterjee, a senior BJP leader of the district.

However, exuding confidence, the president of the district unit of BJD and former Kendrapara MLA Utkal Keshari Parida said subsidy on rice is now taking centre stage in the election battle.

“This election, the Re 1 per kg rice scheme of the State government has stolen a march over all other issues,” he asserted.

In the last panchayat polls, BJD won 22 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats whereas BJP candidates were elected from 10 seats. Congress failed to win any ZP seats.