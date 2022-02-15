STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

3 new judges sworn in to Orissa High Court

The judges were administered the oath of office by Chief Justice S Muralidhar in a simple ceremony on the High Court premises.  

Published: 15th February 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court.

Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Justice V Narasingh, Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy and Justice Murahari Sri Raman were sworn in as Orissa High Court judges on Monday. The judges were administered the oath of office by Chief Justice S Muralidhar in a simple ceremony on the High Court premises.  

Justice Narasingh, Justice Satapathy and Justice Raman were elevated from the Bar. With their joining, the number of judges in the High Court has gone up to 21 against the sanctioned strength of 27. Starting his career as a lawyer in the High Court in 1989, Justice Narasingh served as additional standing counsel and additional government advocate for the State government. He also worked as counsel for CBI and received the Haricharan Mukherjee Memorial Gold Medal in 2004 for outstanding performance and maintaining high standard of professional ethics as a lawyer.

After starting independent practice in 1997, Justice Satapathy dealt with cases of all branches of law, particularly service and civil matters. Justice Raman started practice in 1997. He was empanelled additional standing counsel for Commercial Tax Organisation before his elevation as judge of the High Court.

Persisting large number of vacancies in the High Court has been attributed to be the foremost reason for high backlog of cases as matters are not taken up for hearing for months. As on February 10, 2022 the number of cases pending in the High Court was 2,01,107.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Orissa HC Orissa judges
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp