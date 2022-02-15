STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Additional SP Trinath Mishra under Vigilance scanner in Odisha over 'illegal wealth'

Officials of the anti-corruption agency conducted simultaneous raids at 11 places including the houses of the police officer at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Koraput on Tuesday

Published: 15th February 2022 02:28 PM

police

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Additional SP (Communication) Trinath Mishra has come under the Vigilance scanner on the charges of amassing illegal wealth.

Officials of the anti-corruption agency conducted simultaneous raids at 11 places including the houses of the police officer at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Koraput on Tuesday.

According to Vigilance sources, on the strength of warrant issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack, sleuths of the anti-corruption wing carried out simultaneous searches at an apartment at Rasulgarh in Bhubaneswar, paternal house at Dabugaon in Nabarangpur and the residential building of his in-law at Khaira in Jajpur.

His farmhouse at Teligarh in Jajpur, Shantilata Care and Nursing Home along with a medicine shop at Dhanamandal in Chandikhol, Shantilata Transport at Chandikhol and Dhanamandal in Chandikhol, house of driver in Jagatsinghpur, a drug manufacturing unit of his sons at Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack, office of the accused located at Tulasipur and government quarters at Madhupatna in Cuttack were also raided.

As many as three additional SPs, 10 DSPs and 13 inspectors along with other staff have been engaged in the simultaneous raids which are being carried out since 4 am.

The raids and assessment of his movable and immovable property were underway till the last reports came in.

