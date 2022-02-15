STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

First phase rural polls in 116 villages of Odisha's Ganjam 

Besides to facilitate voters from inaccessible villages of Patrapur block, 17 temporary booths have been set up in other areas.

Published: 15th February 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

vote_-_elections_-_pti

Representational image | (PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as 5,67,756 voters including 2,71,105 women of 116 villages in five blocks of Ganjam district will elect 116 sarpanch and samiti members and 16 zilla parishad members in the first phase of three-tier panchayat polls scheduled on Wednesday. 

While 1,645 booths have been set up in the villages, 1,645 polling parties were despatched to their assigned booths on Monday. Sources said  video recording will be done at 178 sensitive and 146 hyper-sensitive booths in the villages. For women voters, five pink booths- one each in the five-block headquarters have been set up. 

Besides to facilitate voters from inaccessible villages of Patrapur block, 17 temporary booths have been set up in other areas. In a meeting to review preparedness for the elections, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange asked police and excise personnel to intensify patrolling in the poll-bound villages. 

Poll observer and additional secretary of Higher Education department Birendra Kumar Karakara said passes have been issued to candidates and their agents and they will be allowed to enter the booths only after producing the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha elections Odisha polls Ganjam
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp