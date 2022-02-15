In Odisha, ward member nominee takes green route to campaigning  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Rakesh Kumar Das (35) has been planting saplings at the backyard of his voters’ houses in Sirshapal village under Haladipal panchayat of Morada block during campaigning for the ensuing polls. Das, a graduate, is contesting for the post of ward member from ward no 8. As someone who does not want to be one among the flock, Das’ initiative in planting trees has a larger purpose - to lay importance on caring for the environment and be remembered for a long time.

The effort sprung up from Das’ election symbol which shows a child planting a tree. Though initially he started his campaign by visiting people’s houses and distributing pushing cards, he later took to planting saplings with a belief that the initiative will leave a lasting impression on the villagers. Ward no 8 of the village has around 250 voters and as many as eight candidates are in fray for the post of ward member.

“Persistent issues like drainage, supply of drinking water, pension for the elderly and houses under government schemes have not been addressed in the village by the elected representatives. Owing to lack of education and awareness, the villagers do not raise their voice for getting their genuine demands addressed,” Das said.He assured to address the problems if elected. Besides, I have promised the villagers to start a plantation drive if elected, to save the environment as it is a big challenge for humanity,” said Das.

