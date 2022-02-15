STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lulu Mohapatra’s 58th birth anniversary observed

Several volunteers participated in the blood donation camps and more than 1,000 units were collected across the State.

Published: 15th February 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

A volunteer donating blood at a camp to mark 58th birth anniversary of Congress leader late Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rich tributes were paid to senior Congress leader late Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, popularly known as Lulu Mohapatra, on the occasion of his 58th birth anniversary on Monday. Blood donation camps were organised across the State by Mohapatra’s close friend, entrepreneur and social worker Amiya Kanta Das. The event in Bhubaneswar was inaugurated by former MLA Debashish Samantaray at the Institution of Engineers.

While remembering the leader, Das said that Mohapatra was a charismatic leader and popular among the youths across Odisha. He always fought for the rights of students and youths.Senior journalists, social workers and educationists from different parts of Odisha were felicitated for their contribution to the society.Several volunteers participated in the blood donation camps and more than 1,000 units were collected across the State.

