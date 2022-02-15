Not only a symbol, bullock cart means lot more, pitches Odisha poll candidate

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Bullock carts may have been discarded long back as a means of transport, but this ward member candidate from Borikina panchayat under Balikuda block has been highlighting its importance for many even in the present day.

Jagannath Swain (65), whose election symbol is bullock cart, is raising the plight of bullock cart owners who have been suffering hardships due lack of demand as per changing times. Swain is contesting from ward 10 of the panchayat.

Sources say, two decades back, there were around 15,000 bullock cart owners in the district but now there are only around 400 of them with most either becoming daily wage labourers or migrating to other places.

Swain said his forefathers used to own bullock carts for their profession but since modern vehicles dealt a blow to the business, he chose to set up a street food joint for a living.

Bullock cart owners, he said, have often conveyed their grievances to higher authorities to provide old age pension, housing and other benefits of government welfare schemes but to no avail. This led him to pitch these issues as incidentally his election symbol was a bullock cart.

“I am going door to door to appeal voters with my symbol. I have also decided to unite bullock cart owners to form an association. Their support should get me votes. If I win, I will ensure all bullock cart owners are given old age pension, healthcare and other welfare benefits, Swain hoped.

