STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Not only a symbol, bullock cart means lot more, pitches Odisha poll candidate

Swain said his forefathers used to own bullock carts for their profession but since modern vehicles dealt a blow to the business, he chose to set up a street food joint for a living. 

Published: 15th February 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Jagannath Swain campaigning on a bullock cart in Balikuda | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Bullock carts may have been discarded long back as a means of transport, but this ward member candidate from Borikina panchayat under Balikuda block has been highlighting its importance for many even in the present day. 

Jagannath Swain (65), whose election symbol is bullock cart, is raising the plight of bullock cart owners who have been suffering hardships due lack of demand as per changing times. Swain is contesting from ward 10 of the panchayat.

Sources say, two decades back, there were around 15,000 bullock cart owners in the district but now there are only around 400 of them with most either becoming daily wage labourers or migrating to other places. 
Swain said his forefathers used to own bullock carts for their profession but since modern vehicles dealt a blow to the business, he chose to set up a street food joint for a living. 

Bullock cart owners, he said, have often conveyed their grievances to higher authorities to provide old age pension, housing and other benefits of government welfare schemes but to no avail. This led him to pitch these issues as incidentally his election symbol was a bullock cart. 

“I am going door to door to appeal voters with my symbol. I have also decided to unite bullock cart owners to form an association. Their support should get me votes. If I win, I will ensure all bullock cart owners are given old age pension, healthcare and other welfare benefits, Swain hoped.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha polls Odisha panchayat polls Odisha panchayat elections Bullock cart
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp