STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odia cine stars campaign in Koraput ahead of polls

However, no star campaigner has been engaged by Congress in the region except Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati who has been canvassing for the candidates supported by the party. 

Published: 15th February 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With a few hours left for polling in the first phase panchayat elections, campaigning gathered pace in Koraput district with Odia cinema actors seen canvassing for candidates on Monday. While actor Arindam Das was seen campaigning for BJD supported candidates on the streets of Borrigumma block, Asrumochan Mohanty went to places supporting the BJP candidates. 

“The 4.5 crore people of Odisha support Naveen Babu and they will once again shower their blessings on him in the rural polls,” he said, adding the tribal-dominated Koraput district has witnessed remarkable development due to welfare programmes implemented by the BJD government. 

Asrumochan Mohanty campaigning for a BJP supported candidate in a village in Koraput

Similarly, Asrumochan held a road show for BJP supported candidates at different villages of the block recently. “The BJP supported candidates are contesting with the mission of saving the motherland and everyone should support them whole-heartedly in the election,” he said. 

However, no star campaigner has been engaged by Congress in the region except Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati who has been canvassing for the candidates supported by the party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koraput Borrigumma block Asrumochan Mohanty
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp