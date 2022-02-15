Odia cine stars campaign in Koraput ahead of polls

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With a few hours left for polling in the first phase panchayat elections, campaigning gathered pace in Koraput district with Odia cinema actors seen canvassing for candidates on Monday. While actor Arindam Das was seen campaigning for BJD supported candidates on the streets of Borrigumma block, Asrumochan Mohanty went to places supporting the BJP candidates.

“The 4.5 crore people of Odisha support Naveen Babu and they will once again shower their blessings on him in the rural polls,” he said, adding the tribal-dominated Koraput district has witnessed remarkable development due to welfare programmes implemented by the BJD government.

Asrumochan Mohanty campaigning for a BJP supported candidate in a village in Koraput

Similarly, Asrumochan held a road show for BJP supported candidates at different villages of the block recently. “The BJP supported candidates are contesting with the mission of saving the motherland and everyone should support them whole-heartedly in the election,” he said.

However, no star campaigner has been engaged by Congress in the region except Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati who has been canvassing for the candidates supported by the party.