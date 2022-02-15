STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Familial ties torn in the race to win elections

However, such fights have turned voters against both the candidates from one family benefitting others in the race.  

Published: 15th February 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

vote_-_elections_-_pti

Representational image | (PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The panchayat election this year has virtually turned many houses in Kendrapara into battlefield with family members pitted against each other. Nasty fights between father and son, cousins and relatives during campaigning are commonplace in many panchayats. One Ashutosh Sethi (24) is contesting against his father Ankur Sethi for the post of sarpanch from Shyamsundarpur gram panchayat. 

“I told my son not to contest against me.  But some local leaders lured him to fight the polls. I had first filed my nomination papers for the post. To my surprise, my son also filed his papers from the same panchayat. I feel it was improper on his part to contest the election after I had already filed my nomination papers,”  said a distraught 56-year-old Ankur. 

However, such fights have turned voters against both the candidates from one family benefitting others in the race.  “The father-son duo has been canvassing vigorously in the panchayat but we will vote in favour of another candidate Tapan Kumar Mallick to teach them a lesson,” said a voter of Shyamsundarpur. Similarly, in ward no 8 of Koilipur gram panchayat,  Paresh Sethi is contesting against his cousin Bikram. “In the last rural polls, Bikram defeated me and I wanted to contest in this election and defeat him,” said Paresh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Kendrapara Odisha elections
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp