Odisha: Familial ties torn in the race to win elections

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The panchayat election this year has virtually turned many houses in Kendrapara into battlefield with family members pitted against each other. Nasty fights between father and son, cousins and relatives during campaigning are commonplace in many panchayats. One Ashutosh Sethi (24) is contesting against his father Ankur Sethi for the post of sarpanch from Shyamsundarpur gram panchayat.

“I told my son not to contest against me. But some local leaders lured him to fight the polls. I had first filed my nomination papers for the post. To my surprise, my son also filed his papers from the same panchayat. I feel it was improper on his part to contest the election after I had already filed my nomination papers,” said a distraught 56-year-old Ankur.

However, such fights have turned voters against both the candidates from one family benefitting others in the race. “The father-son duo has been canvassing vigorously in the panchayat but we will vote in favour of another candidate Tapan Kumar Mallick to teach them a lesson,” said a voter of Shyamsundarpur. Similarly, in ward no 8 of Koilipur gram panchayat, Paresh Sethi is contesting against his cousin Bikram. “In the last rural polls, Bikram defeated me and I wanted to contest in this election and defeat him,” said Paresh.