Odisha panchayat elections: Electioneering for 1st phase comes to a close

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Campaigning for the first phase panchayat elections on February 16 came to a close on Monday with stray incidents of violence in some places of the State. Voting will be held at 200 zilla parishad (ZP) zones in 71 blocks, 1,669 panchayats and 22,379 wards across the State. As many as 67.51 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase.

Pre-poll violence was reported from several parts of the State including Joda in Keonjhar district and Basudevpur panchayat under Digapahandi block in Ganjam district in which six persons were injured. Two groups of BJD workers owing allegiance to former MLA from Champua Sanatan Mahakud and present BJD MLA Meenakshi Mahanta clashed in Palasa panchayat of Joda block.CPM candidate Pushpita Jena (42) contesting for the Gobindpur panchayat samiti member post in Bonai block of Sundargarh district was injured in an attack by two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants.

State Election Commission (SEC) secretary RN Sahu told mediapersons that final preparations are being put in place for smooth polling on Wednesday. Polling officials have left for their respective booths in 11 districts - Balasore, Bhadrak, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Rayagada and Koraput - on Monday. Other group of the polling parties will leave for the remaining 19 districts on Tuesday. Stating that polling will be held from 7 am till 1 pm on February 16, Sahu said that polling parties, police, and other arrangements have been finalised for the first phase polls.Elections will be held in adherence to Covid guidelines. While all polling personnel are vaccinated with double dose, the booths will be sanitised a day before the elections. The rural polls will be held in five phases from February 16 to 24.