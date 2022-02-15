Odisha sarpanch contestant’s lottery offer for voters

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: An independent sarpanch candidate of Kuhura gram panchayat of Kalahandi’s Golamunda block has courted controversy by luring voters with lottery tickets. Believe it or not, Susmita Naik, the aspirant has on offer for the lottery winners a bouquet of prizes that include gold and silver ornaments, refrigerator, almirah, mixer-grinder, sarees and games for children among others.

Suamita has even announced that the lottery ticket winners will be declared at Kuhura village at 10.30 am on March 13 and lucky winners awarded if she won the elections. Contesting on ‘Open Umbrella’ symbol, Susmita has reportedly announced to distribute 1,200 prizes to an equal number of winners in the event of her victory. “This is not bribe. Money for all lottery items will be borne from my own pocket so that villagers can rejoice and celebrate my victory,” she said.

However, she stopped distributing the coupons to villagers following hue and cry by her rivals. On Sunday, the State Election Commission had barred government chief whip Pramila Mallik for violating code of conduct during campaigning. Mallik had allegedly warned that voters would lose out on government scheme benefits if they did not vote for BJD.

