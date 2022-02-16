STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

19 pet shops in Cuttack running sans licence

A few other pet shops were found closed during checking by forest officials.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Dogs, Pets

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 19 pet shops, most of them dealing with birds, located in and around Cuttack city are running without the mandatory licence and registration issued by the competent authority. This came to fore during a survey of pet shops being undertaken by the Forest department in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar cities. Of the 19 shops located in Cuttack, while three each are located in CDA and Haripur localities, the rest 13 are operating from Kanika Chowk, Mahammadia Bazaar, Mahanadi Vihar, Shaikh Bazaar, Nuapada, Madhupatna, Mangalabag, Meria Bazaar, Jhola Sahi, Upar Telenga Bazaar, Town Hall Road, Jhanjirmangala and Bahugram. 

A few other pet shops were found closed during checking by forest officials. “We have no detailed data-based report on pet shops running in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Hence, we have initiated steps to take stock of the pet shops operating in the Twin City. We are also checking and sensitising the shop owners to register their shops with competent authorities,” said Cuttack DFO Jashobant Beriha. He said the survey, which would continue for 15 days, will help in enforcing norms pertaining to pet shops. As per The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, every pet shop owner must obtain a certificate of registration from the Animal Welfare Board of the State concerned. 

In case of failure to obtain a registration certificate, the State Board or the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has the authority to seal the pet shop and confiscate the animals and birds for sale. Further, the rules give the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) as well as the State Board, the power to authorise an inspector to check any pet shop as and when required. If the shop owner denies access to the inspector or any representative of the State Board, the latter has the power to cancel the registration certificate of the shop.“We will prepare a report on unauthorised pet shops in the Twin City and submit it to State Animal Welfare Board for necessary action,” said Beriha. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack pet shop Cuttack Pet shop licence
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp