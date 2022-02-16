19 pet shops in Cuttack running sans licence

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 19 pet shops, most of them dealing with birds, located in and around Cuttack city are running without the mandatory licence and registration issued by the competent authority. This came to fore during a survey of pet shops being undertaken by the Forest department in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar cities. Of the 19 shops located in Cuttack, while three each are located in CDA and Haripur localities, the rest 13 are operating from Kanika Chowk, Mahammadia Bazaar, Mahanadi Vihar, Shaikh Bazaar, Nuapada, Madhupatna, Mangalabag, Meria Bazaar, Jhola Sahi, Upar Telenga Bazaar, Town Hall Road, Jhanjirmangala and Bahugram.

A few other pet shops were found closed during checking by forest officials. “We have no detailed data-based report on pet shops running in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Hence, we have initiated steps to take stock of the pet shops operating in the Twin City. We are also checking and sensitising the shop owners to register their shops with competent authorities,” said Cuttack DFO Jashobant Beriha. He said the survey, which would continue for 15 days, will help in enforcing norms pertaining to pet shops. As per The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, every pet shop owner must obtain a certificate of registration from the Animal Welfare Board of the State concerned.

In case of failure to obtain a registration certificate, the State Board or the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has the authority to seal the pet shop and confiscate the animals and birds for sale. Further, the rules give the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) as well as the State Board, the power to authorise an inspector to check any pet shop as and when required. If the shop owner denies access to the inspector or any representative of the State Board, the latter has the power to cancel the registration certificate of the shop.“We will prepare a report on unauthorised pet shops in the Twin City and submit it to State Animal Welfare Board for necessary action,” said Beriha.

