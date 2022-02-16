1st phase rural polls in Odisha today

By Express News Service

Voting for the first phase panchayat elections in Odisha is all set to be held on Wednesday. Popularity of several heavyweights from the ruling BJD as well as Opposition BJP and Congress will be at stake in the elections to be held in 22,379 booths in 1,669 panchayats across the State.

Heavyweights in whose areas polling is scheduled in the first phase include Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Law Minister Pratap Jena, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahu, senior BJD leaders Debi Mishra, Pratap Deb, former BJP state president KV Singhdeo and Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Aditya Prasad Padhi on Tuesday told mediapersons that 67.51 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase. As many as 225 platoons of police force will be deployed with around 37,245 police personnel to maintain law and order during the polling.

The fate of 726 candidates for 200 zilla parishad (ZP) member posts will be sealed in ballot boxes on Wednesday. Voting will be held from 7 am to 1 pm. Stating that the name of a person should be there in the ward-wise voters list/electoral roll, the SEC said a person can cast his/her vote by producing the electoral photo identity card (EPIC). Apart from EPIC, a voter can also produce any of the 13 different identity documents approved by the Election Commission.

In Sundargarh, four blocks will go to polls in the first phase. Polling parties carrying ballot papers, boxes and other election related materials reached their assigned booths on Tuesday evening. In the first phase, Bargaon, Kuanrmunda, Lathikata and Bonai blocks comprising 66 panchayats and 2,81,069 voters, will go to polls.

In Koraput, polling will be held in Borigumma, Semiliguda and Bandhugaon blocks comprising eight ZP zones. Security has been tightened in Maoist-affected pockets in Bandhugaon. Police force has been deployed in villages bordering Andhra Pradesh near Thidibalsa.

Similarly, polling will be held for three ZP zones in Malkangiri block. Of the 264 booths where polling will take place, 88 are sensitive. At least 15 booths have been set up in Tandiki, Chalanguda, Matapakka and Udupa panchayats which share border with Chhattisgarh. Border Security Force and personnel of DVF and SOG have been deployed in the sensitive booths to avert any untoward incidents during polling.

In Nabarangpur, Chandahandi and Jharigaon blocks will go to polls in the first phase. Official sources said a total of 51,707 voters will exercise their franchise in 158 polling booths in Chandahandi. Of these booths, 16 have been identified as highly sensitive and 19 are in Maoist-affected areas. Similarly, 99,079 voters will cast their ballots in 257 booths in Jharigam. While 12 booths here are highly sensitive, 10 are in Maoist-hit areas.