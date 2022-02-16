BJP seeks Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s whereabouts after Mamita’s murder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Day after the Congress attack on BJD over Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s purported visit to Raipur and meeting the main accused in Mamita Meher murder Gobinda Sahu in October last year, the BJP on Tuesday asked the government to provide details of his programme schedule during the 10 days when he was away from the State.

Armed with a fresh video footage allegedly shot at Raipur airport on October 15, 2021 before Mishra’s departure to Chandigarh, BJP State general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said, "As per protocol, the Minister’s office maintains records of his visit to districts. Is the State intelligence or the Home department aware of his visit to Raipur or Chandigarh? Had the Minister gone to those places on private or official duty? Had he taken permission from the Chief Minister for his visit to Chandigarh from October 15 to 19? These are some of the questions still unanswered."

Claiming that two other persons wearing jeans and t-shirt were seen in the video at Raipur airport, the BJP leader sought to know if the police investigating the case had tracked Mishra’s movement and mentioned about his link with the two unidentified persons.

Lekhashree said fresh evidence show that the Minister returned to Raipur on October 18, 2021 after his Chandigarh sojourn, the day the decomposed body of Mamita was exhumed from the school compound.That was the day when prime accused Gobinda escaped from police barracks in Balangir. Lashing out at the Chief Minister for shielding Mishra, Samantsinghar said that the Minister’s claim that he is innocent has been exposed.