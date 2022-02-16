STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crorepati ASP in Odisha lands in Vigilance net 

Around three additional SPs, 10 DSPs and 13 inspectors along with other staff were engaged in the simultaneous raids which were carried out from 4 am.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:33 AM

Image used for representational purposes (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The anti-corruption wing of State police on Tuesday conducted raids on additional SP (communication) Trinath Mishra bringing to the fore massive wealth and property allegedly amassed by the cop that included luxury cars and bikes and ran into crores.The Vigiliance found Mishra in possession of a BMW car among others, three luxury two-wheelers, flats, landed properties and other assets worth over Rs 8.5 crore. His family runs a nursing home, a medicine shop, a transport company and a drug manufacturing unit.

Officers of the anti-corruption agency conducted simultaneous raids at 11 places including houses of the senior police officer at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and his paternal house at Dabugaon in Nabarangpur.On the strength of a warrant issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack, searches were carried out at his 3BHK apartment in Manorama Estate at Rasulgarh, the residence of his in-laws at Khaira in Jajpur and farmhouse at Teligarh in Jajpur. 

A nursing home Shantilata Care along with a medicine shop at Dhanmandal in Chandikhol, Shantilata Transport located at both Chandikhol and Dhanmandal, house of his driver in Dalei Ghai of Jagatsinghpur, a drug manufacturing unit of his sons at Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack, office of the accused located at Tulasipur and government quarters at Madhupatna in Cuttack were also raided. Both the Shantilata Care and Shanti Drug House besides the transport business are registered in the name of his wife.  Valuation of high-end medical equipment installed in the nursing home is being carried out. The drug manufacturing unit is also being verified.

While the BMW car is worth Rs 1.11 crore, his other four-wheelers include a Hyundai Creta worth Rs 17 lakh, a Chevrolet Trailblazer LTZ and a Maruti Baleno. Besides, two-wheelers found were Triumph Rocket 3R worth Rs 20 lakh, a GTR 250 Hyosung worth Rs 5.3 lakh and a Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS worth Rs 1.75 lakh. All the vehicles were found in the officer’s apartment in Manorama Estate. This apart, Mishra also allegedly owns three plots in Bhubaneswar.Around three additional SPs, 10 DSPs and 13 inspectors along with other staff were engaged in the simultaneous raids which were carried out from 4 am.

Comments

