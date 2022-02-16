Doubt over fair polls in Odisha as government staff campaign for nominees

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the district is readying for peaceful elections, people in villages have expressed apprehensions over fair conduct of polls after reports of government employees’ being involved in campaigns across the district have come to the fore.

If sources are to be believed, many government employees in the district are allegedly canvassing for the ruling BJD candidates in Balikuda, Naugoan and other blocks but no action has yet been initiated against them.

In Anantapur under Balikuda block, villagers alleged that a peon working at the panchayat office, Umesh Swain, is campaigning for sarpanch candidate Radhika Sahoo much to their resentment. They have submitted a memorandum in this regard to the block development officer on Monday besides seeking the Collector’s intervention.

Last week, a team of block and veterinary officials led by veterinary assistant surgeon Udaybhanu Rout had gone to Osakana panchayat in Naugaon block to meet women SHG groups for helping them avail loan for poultry farms.

There, the team members allegedly tried to convince the women that the loan amount would be waived if they vote in support of BJD-supported sarpanch candidate Narayan Swain and panchayat samiti (PS) member candidate Birendra Biswal. This irked villagers who detained the officials. They were later rescued by the police.