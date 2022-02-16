STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Early diagnosis vital for cancer treatment: Experts

Medical Superintendent Prof Pushparaj Samantasinhar stressed early detection and treatment in a proper set up.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around four lakh children across the globe are afflicted by cancer every year and 80 per cent of them can be successfully treated by trained health personnel backed by proper infrastructure.Speaking at an event organised by IMS and SUM Hospital here to mark World Childhood Cancer Day on Tuesday, Professor of Paediatric Oncology Dr Saroj Prasad Panda said around 50,000 children get affected by the disease in the country but most of them can be cured with early detection and proper treatment.

“The success rate in treatment can improve with increased awareness, early diagnosis and treatment. The main modalities of treatment for childhood cancers include chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy. After getting cured of cancer, a child has the potential to grow into adulthood and live a normal life in the society,” he said.

CEO of SUM Ultimate Medicare Dr Swetapadma Dash said parents of cancer afflicted children have a major role to play in the treatment protocol and must show patience. “They must show mental resilience in the battle which ultimately helps in the patient’s recovery,” she said.

Medical Superintendent Prof Pushparaj Samantasinhar stressed early detection and treatment in a proper set up. Children with cancer should be treated at paediatric oncology units where trained paediatric oncologists are available, he added.  Tiny tots, under treatment for cancer, performed on the occasion featuring in a ramp show and other cultural programmes.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cancer treatment cancer care cancer awareness SUM Hospital World Childhood Cancer Day
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp