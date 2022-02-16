Early diagnosis vital for cancer treatment: Experts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around four lakh children across the globe are afflicted by cancer every year and 80 per cent of them can be successfully treated by trained health personnel backed by proper infrastructure.Speaking at an event organised by IMS and SUM Hospital here to mark World Childhood Cancer Day on Tuesday, Professor of Paediatric Oncology Dr Saroj Prasad Panda said around 50,000 children get affected by the disease in the country but most of them can be cured with early detection and proper treatment.

“The success rate in treatment can improve with increased awareness, early diagnosis and treatment. The main modalities of treatment for childhood cancers include chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy. After getting cured of cancer, a child has the potential to grow into adulthood and live a normal life in the society,” he said.

CEO of SUM Ultimate Medicare Dr Swetapadma Dash said parents of cancer afflicted children have a major role to play in the treatment protocol and must show patience. “They must show mental resilience in the battle which ultimately helps in the patient’s recovery,” she said.

Medical Superintendent Prof Pushparaj Samantasinhar stressed early detection and treatment in a proper set up. Children with cancer should be treated at paediatric oncology units where trained paediatric oncologists are available, he added. Tiny tots, under treatment for cancer, performed on the occasion featuring in a ramp show and other cultural programmes.

