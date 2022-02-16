Odisha: A day before election, presiding officer and sarpanch candidate die 

By Express News Service

BARGARH/ANGUL: Election to the post of sarpanch in Kelendapali gram panchayat (GP) under Bargarh’s Bhatli block was countermanded after a candidate died on Monday night. Kelendapali was scheduled to go to polls in the first phase on February 16.

The deceased candidate was identified as Saroj Seth. He was admitted to the hospital a few days back due to an underlying health condition. He died while undergoing treatment. Block development officer (BDO) and election officer of Bhatli Dhirendra Sethy said, “The candidate’s death was reported to us on Tuesday morning. Under such circumstances, the election is revoked and rescheduled. Polling for other posts will continue as per schedule. We have already informed the Election Commission about the development.”

Meanwhile, Seth’s death has sent shockwaves among his supporters and residents of Kelendapali GP which comprises 11 villages. While the sarpanch post of Kelendapali was reserved for SC candidate, Seth was contesting for the sarpanch post along with two other nominees.

Similarly in Angul, a presiding officer reportedly died of cardiac arrest at Kumursingha village within Kishore Nagar police limits on the day. A teacher in Rajamunda project primary school, Subhendu Kumar Naik (50) was appointed as the presiding officer of a booth in Banarpal block for the first phase rural polls on February 16. He was also to be deployed as the presiding officer at another booth in Kaniha block on February 18.

Sources said Naik complained of chest pain when he was getting ready to go to Banarpal block for reporting. He was immediately rushed to Kishore Nagar hospital where doctors declared him dead. Confirming the death, Athamallik Sub-Collector Lalit Kumar Behera said, “The presiding officer died at his home and was brought to the hospital dead. We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of his death.”Banarpal block authorities have been asked to depute another person in place of Naik to conduct the election on Wednesday, he added.

