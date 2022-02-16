Odisha BJP leader Jayanarayan booked for ‘misbehaviour’

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur MLA and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra was booked for allegedly misbehaving with the Sadar tehsildar during an eviction drive near Durgapali within Khetrajpur police limits here on Tuesday.

The eviction drive was carried out for implementation of the State government’s Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) scheme. When the drive was underway, Jayanarayan along with his supporters reached the spot and reportedly tried to stop the work. An argument ensued between the BJP workers and officials present there over the eviction and Jayanarayan alleged misbehaved with Sadar tehsildar Laxman Amat.

Later, Amat lodged a complaint against Jayanarayan with Khetrajpur police. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 94 and 506 of the IPC against the Sambalpur MLA. Khetrajpur IIC Mamata Nayak said investigation into the incident is underway. The SAMALEI scheme envisages beautification and development of the 16th century Samaleswari temple.