STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP leader Jayanarayan booked for ‘misbehaviour’

The eviction drive was carried out for implementation of the State government’s Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) scheme.

Published: 16th February 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra

Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Sambalpur MLA and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra was booked for allegedly misbehaving with the Sadar tehsildar during an eviction drive near Durgapali within Khetrajpur police limits here on Tuesday.

The eviction drive was carried out for implementation of the State government’s Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) scheme. When the drive was underway, Jayanarayan along with his supporters reached the spot and reportedly tried to stop the work. An argument ensued between the BJP workers and officials present there over the eviction and Jayanarayan alleged misbehaved with Sadar tehsildar Laxman Amat.

Later, Amat lodged a complaint against Jayanarayan with Khetrajpur police. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 94 and 506 of the IPC against the Sambalpur MLA. Khetrajpur IIC Mamata Nayak said investigation into the incident is underway. The SAMALEI scheme envisages beautification and development of the 16th century Samaleswari temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayanarayan Jayanarayan Mishra Jayanarayan arrest
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp