Odisha: Compulsory retirement for 5 more officers accused of corruption, inefficiency

The State government on Tuesday gave compulsory retirement to five officials who have been accused of corruption and inefficiency.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday gave compulsory retirement to five officials who have been accused of corruption and inefficiency. One of the officers Rabindra Kumar Sethi served as the DSP in the investigation unit on crimes against women in Kalahandi district. He was arrested for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe from a person.

OAS officer Sushil Kumar Kujur, the former tehsildar of Bonai was arrested for allegedly siphoning MGNREGA funds of more than Rs 24 lakh by producing false bills towards planting saplings in afforestation programme. Similarly, inspector of Bangomunda police station in Balangir district Binod Bihari Nayak was arrested by a Vigilance team at Bargarh toll gate while he was on his way from Bangomunda to Kuchinda in a car with Rs 2.6 lakh cash. With this, the State government has issued the compulsory retirement order to 151 officials so far.

