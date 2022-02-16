STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspected Maoists kill tribal man suspecting him to be police informer

Around 10 armed Naxals had allegedly dragged Kapil Majhi out of his house at a village in Belghar block on Monday night. They took the 32-year-old to a nearby place and slit his throat, police said.

By PTI

PHULBANI: A tribal man was killed in Odisha's Kandhamal district by suspected Maoists on the suspicion of being a police informer, police said on Tuesday.

The villagers found the body lying in a pool of blood in the morning. The Maoists killed the man suspecting him to be a police informer, Balliguda Sub-divisional Police Officer R Raghavendra Reddy said.

Last week, the ultras, said to be from the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh division, had set fire to excavators that belonged to a construction firm, which was executing a road project at a village in Phiringia.

Maoist banners and posters have surfaced in several villages during the past fortnight, appealing to people to boycott the panchayat elections which will begin on Wednesday.

