Ukraine crisis spells trouble for Odisha students, parents worried

As the country braces itself for an imminent war-like situation with Russia, all that Girish can think of is his son’s safety and the probable impact of the situation on his studies.

Published: 16th February 2022

Russia has concentrated an estimated 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons near Ukraine in what the West fears could be a prelude to an invasion.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  For the past couple of days,  Girish Das of  Iswarapur village in Kendrapara district is perturbed. The 53-year-old man along with other family members has been desperately browsing through news channels to keep a tab on the simmering political tension in Ukraine where his son Sanjay (23) is currently pursuing MBBS.  He is a student of Kyiv Medical University.

As the country braces itself for an imminent war-like situation with Russia, all that Girish can think of is his son’s safety and the probable impact of the situation on his studies.  “We spent our hard-earned money to get our son admitted in a medical university in Ukraine. But now it seems the volatile situation may delay his study. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv should ensure safe evacuation of all students,” said a distressed Girish. 

Basit Ali (24) of Jayapura  locality within Kendrapara town is also in his third year of MBBS at Kyiv Medical University. He returned from Ukraine two months back and had booked his return flight on February 24. But the political unrest has forced him to stay back. Basit’s father Sk Safat Ali said, “I spent a lot of money to send my son for his medical studies. I hope the crisis ends and he resumes college soon.” 

 With Russia and Ukraine staring at an imminent war, the fate of hundreds of medical students from Odisha as well as other parts of the country hangs in balance while their parents spend sleepless nights and pray for their safe return. To add to their woes, the sudden hike in airfare due to the current circumstances is also preventing them from thinking about returning home. 

“Ticket from New Delhi to Kyiv was earlier Rs 25,000 but now some airlines are charging as high as Rs 75,000. The Indian Embassy must facilitate our return,” said one of the students from Odisha on condition of anonymity.  

Talking to TNIE from Kharkiv National Medical University, the student said, “Kharkiv is an industrial city in east Ukraine, just 42 km from Russian border. The sight of security personnel in large numbers here is disturbing for us,” he said.  Sources say, there are around 2,000 medical students in Ukraine from Odisha. 
 

