Eminent poet Haraprasad Parichha Pattnaik no more

Published: 17th February 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Haraprasad Parichha Pattnaik 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent poet, translator and editor Dr Haraprasad Parichha Pattnaik passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday. He was 69 and survived by his wife and two sons. Beginning his career as a teacher of English literature, Pattnaik wrote in both Odia and English. He has around 20 books to his credit including ‘Sabu Andhara Aji Ratire’, ‘Aranyare Jetedina’, ‘Sabudinara Kabita’, ‘Athaya Surya’ and ‘Ayusman Samaya’. For his contribution to enriching Odia literature and poetry, he was honoured with many awards including the Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award in 2012 and Gangadhar Meher Kabita Samman instituted by Utkal Sahitya Samaja, in 2018.

Apart from serving as a teacher in many colleges including BJB College, he was the secretary of Odisha Sahitya Akademi from 2007 to 2010 and director of Odisha State Bureau of Textbook Production and Preparation.Pattnaik was also the chief editor of the vernacular daily ‘Sarbasadharana’.

People from different walks of life condoled his death including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “His contribution as a writer, translator, educator and editor is incomparable. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well”, tweeted the Chief Minister.Pradhan said Pattnaik’s contribution to the enrichment of Odia literature will be remembered for a long time. 

Comments

