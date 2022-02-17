Odisha ASP Trinath Mishra’s wealth 489 per cent more than his income

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Additional SP (communication) Trinath Mishra was arrested by Vigilance on Wednesday for accumulating assets worth Rs 9 crore which is 489 per cent of his known sources of income. He has been remanded in judicial custody till February 28.

A case has been registered by Cuttack Vigilance division against Mishra and his wife Diptimayee Choudhury. On Tuesday, Vigilance officers had raided 11 places in Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur districts over allegations of corruption against Mishra.

Vigilance Director YK Jethwa said that the searches would be intensified in the coming days by analysing digital data and footprints generated in financial transactions and activities of individuals towards tracing corrupt practices.

“Total 41 cases have been registered so far in 2022, wherein 23 government servants including 4 Class I officers were arrested during the last one and half months,” said Jethwa.