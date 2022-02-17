STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha panchayat samiti member candidate’s wife injured in bomb attack

Published: 17th February 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The wife of a panchayat samiti member candidate was critically injured after crude bombs were hurled at their house at Sapanpur in Salepur block late on Tuesday night. Sources said two crude bombs were hurled at the house of Dillip Dash, who is contesting for the post from Sishua panchayat at around 11.45 pm. Dash was not present at home when the incident occurred. However his wife, Nirupama Pati was critically injured in the attack and rushed to Salepur CHC. She was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. 

Though Dash told mediapersons he had no enmity with anyone, he suspected some party workers, who have turned against him, might be involved in the incident. Dash filed an FIR in this connection at Salepur police station on Wednesday. Police have launched a probe into the incident. While the accused are yet to be identified, police suspect it to be a fallout of political rivalry. 
 

