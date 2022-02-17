STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Public Service Commission to publish merit list without marks

Civil service aspirants, however, resented the move alleging that it would only cover up the lapses if surfaced during evaluation stage or in publication of merit list.       

Published: 17th February 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

police

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Issuing a corrigendum to its earlier resolution issued in 2016, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday stated that merit list of selected candidates in exams conducted by it will be published without marks. 

No other person and third party will have access to marks of a particular candidate. “Merit list of selected candidates will be published with names, category, gender etc without mentioning marks,” stated the commission in its corrigendum. It further stated that marks will be provided only to the individual candidate and no other candidate or third party will have access to it. As per the commission’s decision, cut off marks and answer keys, in MCQ pattern wherever possible, will be published online soon after publication of the results. 

The link regarding availability of marks secured by the individual candidate will be hosted on the website for 30 days, the commission stated and added that all other terms and conditions of the earlier resolution will remain the same. Civil service aspirants, however, resented the move alleging that it would only cover up the lapses if surfaced during evaluation stage or in publication of merit list.                    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPSC Odisha Public Service Commission OPSC merit list
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp