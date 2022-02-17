Odisha Public Service Commission to publish merit list without marks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Issuing a corrigendum to its earlier resolution issued in 2016, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday stated that merit list of selected candidates in exams conducted by it will be published without marks.

No other person and third party will have access to marks of a particular candidate. “Merit list of selected candidates will be published with names, category, gender etc without mentioning marks,” stated the commission in its corrigendum. It further stated that marks will be provided only to the individual candidate and no other candidate or third party will have access to it. As per the commission’s decision, cut off marks and answer keys, in MCQ pattern wherever possible, will be published online soon after publication of the results.

The link regarding availability of marks secured by the individual candidate will be hosted on the website for 30 days, the commission stated and added that all other terms and conditions of the earlier resolution will remain the same. Civil service aspirants, however, resented the move alleging that it would only cover up the lapses if surfaced during evaluation stage or in publication of merit list.