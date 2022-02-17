Odisha rural polls: 70% voting in Phase-1 polls marred by violence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Violence marred the first phase of the three-tier panchayat polls in Odisha which saw a voter turnout of around 70 per cent on Wednesday. Of the 67.51 lakh voters, around 70 per cent exercised their franchise, said the State Election Commission (SEC). The polling is about 6.65 per cent less than the first phase elections in 2017. On the day, election was held in 200 Zilla Parishad zones, 1,669 panchayats and 22,379 wards of 71 blocks of the State.

However, the poll process saw sporadic violence prompting the Opposition to train gun at the ruling Biju Janata Dal. The election panel too took note and State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi asked DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal to maintain law and order and ensure peace during the next four phases.

Voting which began at 7 am got off to a slow start and only 30 per cent turnout was recorded till 11 am. However, the turnout stood at around 60 per cent at the end of polling hours at 1 pm. An additional 10 per cent polling was recorded after presiding officers allowed casting of votes to those who were already in queue inside polling stations at the end of the scheduled polling hours.

However, parts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Puri, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi and other districts witnessed violence as well as poll boycotts. SEC said polling was disrupted at seven booths in Jajpur, five in Puri and three in Dhenkanal due to violence. “The Collectors have been asked to probe and submit report,” said an official spokesperson.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned the violence and termed it as an “attempt by the ruling BJD to disrupt election process by resorting to violent means.” He urged the SEC as well as State government to take strong action for a free and fair election in the rest four phases. Pradesh Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik too came down heavily on BJD accusing the party’s role.

On the other hand, BJD pointed finger at BJP. Organizational secretary of ruling the party Pranab Prakash Das said the saffron party is carrying out violence in apprehension of losing the elections.