Odisha rural polls: Independents not favoured ones, yet eye to reverse trend

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rural voters in tribal-dominated Sundargarh have never favoured Independent candidates traditionally for the zilla parishad (ZP) posts but a good number of such nominees this time are hoping to reverse the trend.

As many as 160 candidates, including 22 Independents, are in the fray for 35 ZP seats in the district. Analysts in the local political circles label them as ‘game spoilers’ in particular constituencies as their participation complicates poll equations. “Rural voters in the district mostly go after traditional party symbols in ZP polls and seldom give importance to Independents,” they said.

In 2017 ZP poll, the then Birmitrapur MLA and tribal leader George Tirkey had fielded 13 Independent candidates with ‘drum’ symbol in his stronghold areas but only Jasamuni Sahoo from Kuanrmunda-A seat could win.

But this year many Independents are in fray and hope to get elected. Sunit Sohan Tirkey, with engineering and MBA degrees, is trying his luck from Lathikata-C ZP seat. Reliable sources however said the contest in Lathikata-C ZP seat is between the BJD and BJP and rest six candidates including three Independents are far behind. Incidentally, the former ZP vice-president of BJD Saraswati Naik too is contesting as an Independent from Lahunipada-B ZP seat on being denied a BJD nomination. She is simultaneously contesting for Sarpanch post in Kuliposh.

On Wednesday, with the completion of Phase 1 poll for nine ZP seats, the fates of 42 candidates including seven Independents were sealed. In the next four phases, 118 candidates including 15 Independents will be trying their luck.

Tents turn booths in 3 Nuapada villages

Nuapada: For 291 voters residing in Jamusalebhata, Danduapada and Botha villages in Nuapada block, there was not a school or required infrastructure to run a polling booth for the ongoing polls. As a result, make-shift tents had to be put in place. With lack of basic necessities like roads, drinking water and education, people in these villages remain cut-off without any development. Voters of Jamusalebhata in Kendubahara panchayat, Danduapada and Sareipali in Boirbhadi and Botha in Dharambandha are deprived of facilities but repeated pleas for development are yet to yield any result. With no school or building nearby to serve as a polling booth, three temporary tents were set up in these villages. Jamusalebhata, Danduapada and Botha have 137, 117 and 37 voters, respectively. The only school in the area is at Kendubahara which is far from Jamusalebhata. “There were over hundred voters in the village but with no proper bridge over the nullah, most of the villagers have shifted to Kodopali on the other side. However, a polling station was set up in a tent here for the voters,” said Dharambandha sarpanch Prakash Kalar.