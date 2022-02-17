STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Shots fired at sarpanch candidate’s house, 2 held

Police arrested two miscreants for opening fire at the house of a sarpanch candidate of Ghichamura gram panchayat (GP) in Rengali block on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Police arrested two miscreants for opening fire at the house of a sarpanch candidate of Ghichamura gram panchayat (GP) in Rengali block on Wednesday. The accused duo is Chaitanya Kisan and Sudarshan Kisan, both from Beunra village within Thelkuli police limits. Police seized two single barrel muzzle loading guns, ammunition and gun powder besides other things from their possession.

The incident took place at around 1.38 am. Police said the accused fired shots at the house of sarpanch candidate Lalit Kumar Sahu in a bid to intimidate and refrain him from campaigning for the election scheduled to be held on February 20. However, no injury was reported in the incident.

Lalit lodged a complaint with police stating that he suspected the role of his rival group in the firing incident. Thelkuli IIC Bibhu Bhusan Mishra said during interrogation, the arrested duo confessed to have committed the crime. Chaitanya and Sudarshan are aides of another sarpanch candidate from the panchayat. The rival candidate had earlier asked Lalit to withdraw his nomination.

As Lalit did not oblige, the arrested duo decided to intimidate him by firing shots at his house. Investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the rival candidate in the incident, the IIC added.
Chaitanya and Sudarshan have been booked under sections 457, 427, 307 and 34 of the IPC.

