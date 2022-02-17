STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha woman beaten up on suspicion of sorcery

Sources said, Budhuram and his family claimed that due to Pana’s sorcery their 25-year-old daughter, who suffers from thyroid dysfunction, is not getting better.

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 50-year-old tribal woman was allegedly beaten up on Tuesday night by four persons of Kadualbandh village within Badasahi police limits on the suspicion of practising witchcraft. Identified as Pana Singh, the woman sustained injuries on her face. 

On the fateful night, Budhuram Singh, Pana’s brother-in-law along with his wife and two sons Hero and Raju, barged into her house and attacked her with a stick, said Guman Singh, Pana’s younger son who was present in the house. He tried to stop the attackers but could not save his mother. 

On Wednesday, Pana lodged a complaint against Budhuram and his family in Badasahi police station. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, said IIC Prabhukalyan Acharya. 

