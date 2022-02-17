Odisha woman beaten up on suspicion of sorcery

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 50-year-old tribal woman was allegedly beaten up on Tuesday night by four persons of Kadualbandh village within Badasahi police limits on the suspicion of practising witchcraft. Identified as Pana Singh, the woman sustained injuries on her face.

On the fateful night, Budhuram Singh, Pana’s brother-in-law along with his wife and two sons Hero and Raju, barged into her house and attacked her with a stick, said Guman Singh, Pana’s younger son who was present in the house. He tried to stop the attackers but could not save his mother.

Sources said, Budhuram and his family claimed that due to Pana’s sorcery their 25-year-old daughter, who suffers from thyroid dysfunction, is not getting better. Earlier in 2020, the girl was taken to PRM MCH but the doctors referred her to go to Bhubaneswar. But the girl’s family didn’t get her treated any further.

On Wednesday, Pana lodged a complaint against Budhuram and his family in Badasahi police station. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, said IIC Prabhukalyan Acharya.